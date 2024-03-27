Southwestern Energy Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

SWN opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

