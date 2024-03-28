757 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $296.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,080. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.