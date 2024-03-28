Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 340,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,085. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.