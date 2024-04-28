The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 623,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.