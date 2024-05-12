BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

