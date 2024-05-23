iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.55. 129,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,672. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.25 and its 200-day moving average is $316.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

