InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $543.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,799. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.77 and a 200-day moving average of $512.42.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

