InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $355.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $254.65 and a twelve month high of $357.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

