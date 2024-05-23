InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,084,285. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

