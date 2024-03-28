Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 185,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. 2,952,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,489. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

