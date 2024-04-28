RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

