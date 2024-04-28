Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

