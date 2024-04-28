Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $89.75

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. UBS Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 524,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

