Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

