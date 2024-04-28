National Bankshares Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.64.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
