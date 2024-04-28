Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.