Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

