WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$246.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.92.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$213.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$199.31. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The firm has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

