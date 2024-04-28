Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Grows By 219.1%

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 219.1% from the March 31st total of 893,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. XD has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

