Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Update

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,851,900 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the March 31st total of 6,737,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,157.4 days.

ZIP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. ZIP has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

