Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Mkm

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
SVM stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
