Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$184.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.43.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$178.63 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

