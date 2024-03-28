Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

