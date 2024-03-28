ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOBP stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

