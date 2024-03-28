ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Reaches $2.95 on Top Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00004188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $124.04 million and $6.11 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,570.982 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.9558153 USD and is up 12.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,842,069.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

