Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

