Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.81.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.