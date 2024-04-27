RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.06.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.