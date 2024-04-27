RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
