Métropole Télévision S.A. (MTPVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on May 20th

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTC:MTPVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9489 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
Shares of MTPVY stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Métropole Télévision has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
About Métropole Télévision
