Métropole Télévision S.A. (MTPVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on May 20th

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTC:MTPVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9489 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Métropole Télévision Stock Performance

Shares of MTPVY stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Métropole Télévision has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

About Métropole Télévision

Métropole Télévision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. The company operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. It operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris Première, Téva, sérieclub, Canal J, Tiji, M6 Music, MCM, MCM Top, and RFM TV; on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, Enquête Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and Enquêtes criminelles for W9.

