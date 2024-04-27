TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 128.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 278,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

