SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$211.02 million during the quarter.
