FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Compass Point

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.