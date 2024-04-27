Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$46.92 on Friday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.38.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.1697987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
