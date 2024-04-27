Univest Financial’s (UVSP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

