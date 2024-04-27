Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $14.44 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 418.94% and a net margin of 93.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.