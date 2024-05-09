UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71.53 ($0.90), with a volume of 336944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.90).

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £930.83 million, a PE ratio of -265.19 and a beta of 0.35.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

