Volex (LON:VLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 338.95 ($4.26), with a volume of 49084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Volex Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Volex
In other news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £59,101.03 ($74,247.53). Insiders own 33.98% of the company’s stock.
About Volex
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
