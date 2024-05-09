Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

ECC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $791.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.