NYSE:IHT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 878 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,538 shares of company stock worth $2,135,502. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

