Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

