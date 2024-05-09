Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $831.00

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 831 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.41), with a volume of 54241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827 ($10.39).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 777.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 764.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yen Mei Lim bought 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,551.61). 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

