Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

SNCY stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $7,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

