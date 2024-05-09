New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

