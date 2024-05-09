StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

