StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
