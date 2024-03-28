Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 361.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.78 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 166.04% and a net margin of 13.16%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
