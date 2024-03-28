Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Grows By 361.5%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.78 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 166.04% and a net margin of 13.16%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.