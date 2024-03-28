JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

