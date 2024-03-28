Rune Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $183,164.17 and $256,745.91 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00013239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 8.98234131 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $240,824.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

