Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 258,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,515 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

