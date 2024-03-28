JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Lori A. Beer Sells 3,920 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter.

