JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Lori A. Beer Sells 3,920 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.