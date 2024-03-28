Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fuchs Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.57.
Fuchs Company Profile
