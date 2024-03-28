Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Fuchs has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

