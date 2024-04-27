Citigroup Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $96.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.27.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $108,890,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

