Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
OHI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on OHI
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.